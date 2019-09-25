Father, aunt arrested after toddler found on roof

ANSONIA — Two people were arrested after police say a two-year-old child was found on a roof in Ansonia.

Ansonia police say they were called to a home on Main Street just before 8:50 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a two-year-old on the roof of a home.

Police responded to 681 Main Street and found the child about 30 feet above the ground. Officer Christopher Kelley was able to talk to the child and keep him from moving around the roof, while Sergeant Christopher Flynn and Officer Peter Lovermi III forced entry into the house to get the toddler off the roof.

According to police, the father of the child, 23-year-old David Hustek, and the aunt, 20-year-old Sarah Barker, were inside the home. Police say they had been sleeping and were unaware the child was on the roof of the home.

Officers were able to rescue the child. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, though police say it didn’t appear the child was injured.

Police also say the home was in ‘deplorable living conditions’. City building officials were contacted and the home was condemned.

Hustek and Barker were both charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor and Reckless Endangerment First Degree. Both were held on a $10,000 bond, and are expected in court September 26th.