What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Father, aunt arrested after toddler found on roof

Posted 11:49 AM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, September 25, 2019

David Hustek

ANSONIA — Two people were arrested after police say a two-year-old child was found on a roof in Ansonia.

Ansonia police say they were called to a home on Main Street just before 8:50 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a two-year-old on the roof of a home.

Police responded to 681 Main Street and found the child about 30 feet above the ground. Officer Christopher Kelley was able to talk to the child and keep him from moving around the roof, while Sergeant Christopher Flynn and Officer Peter Lovermi III forced entry into the house to get the toddler off the roof.

According to police, the father of the child, 23-year-old David Hustek, and the aunt, 20-year-old Sarah Barker, were inside the home. Police say they had been sleeping and were unaware the child was on the roof of the home.

Officers were able to rescue the child. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, though police say it didn’t appear the child was injured.

Sarah Barker

Police also say the home was in ‘deplorable living conditions’. City building officials were contacted and the home was condemned.

Hustek and Barker were both charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor and Reckless Endangerment First Degree. Both were held on a $10,000 bond, and are expected in court September 26th.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.