× Hartford PD searching for missing man with dementia

HARTFORD — Police are looking for 58-year-old Richard Ranslow who has been reported missing by staff members at Park Place Health Center Wednesday.

Police said Ranslow suffers from dementia and walked out of the health center Wednesday afternoon. Police said he did not take any of his medication with him when he left the health center.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet, 200 pounds, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, white t-shirt and white New Balance sneakers.

Police said he is not reported to be a threat to himself or others.

Anyone with any information is asked to Hartford police at 860-757-4406.