Mostly sunny, mid-70s Wednesday

It's refreshingly cool out there this morning with temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Even though it may feel chilly, these temperatures are not out of the ordinary for late September, as the average low is 49 degrees.

Today is the kind of weather fall-lovers dream about year-round. We're looking at blue skies and comfy temperatures, rising into the mid 70s by afternoon.

But the cooler fall air may not last long. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Thursday. There is a chance for a late-day or evening shower on Thursday but most of the day will stay dry.

Overall the weather will continue to alternate between fall and late-summer warmth.

Temperatures could get VERY warm again by later next week. Summer isn't done with us just yet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 52-58.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance for late-day showers. High: 75-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds, chance sprinkle. High: Upper 70s-low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Low 80s.

