New Haven Mayor Toni Harp suspends re-election campaign

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Mayor Toni N. Harp announced Wednesday that she has suspended her campaign for re-election.

According to a release, the November ballot will include Mayor Harp’s name – on the Working Families Party (WFP) line where voters have an opportunity to vote for the mayor at that time.

The release goes on to say there will be no active effort to seek voter support between now and November 5.

“I’ve been blessed – and remain grateful – for enthusiastic assistance from thousands and thousands of supporters, contributors, and voters and it’s been my good fortune – literally – to have the opportunity I’ve had to be mayor these past nearly six years,” Mayor Harp said. “We’ve worked together to advance this city well beyond where it was six years ago and among so many accomplishments, I’m most proud of the partnerships and collaborations at the heart of them.”

