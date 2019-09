× Police investigating shooting in Meriden; 1 person taken to hospital

MERIDEN — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday night.

Meriden Police Department said the shooting took place at 167 Lewis Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police said one person was injured and transported to the hospital. Their condition at this time is unknown.

No other details were released.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.