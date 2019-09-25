× Police investigating threat at Wolcott High School

WOLCOTT — Wolcott Police are investigating a threat at Wolcott High School.

In a letter from Wolcott Superintendent of Schools today, Tony Gasper said a student is accused of writing a threat which included a list of names of other students.

“Early in the school day today, the administration was advised of a possible written threat against other students at the school,” said Gasper. “The school

administrators immediately took this incident seriously and began to investigate in conjunction with Officer Garguilo of the Wolcott Police Department.

A student who was potentially responsible for the written threat was isolated and interviewed and a list containing a very small number of first names of students was obtained. After a full investigation by the administration and police officers, it was determined that no credible threat existed to any member of the school community and that normal school operations were safe to continue.”

The student in question will not be attending school in the immediate future.

Wolcott High School operations are expected to continue as normal.

