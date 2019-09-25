President Donald Trump calls out Senator Chris Murphy; Murphy responds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump held a press conference Wednesday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry the president.

In part of President Trump's speech, he called out Senator Chris Murphy.

"Chris Murphy who've I've been dealing with on guns," President Trump said in his speech. "So nice and always 'no we want to work it out, we want to work it out'. But They're to busy wasting their time on the witch-hunt."

Sen. Murphy released the following statement:

"I stand by my belief that the President of the United States should never be allowed to use the Oval Office for personal gain, especially when it includes leveraging away the international credibility of the United States. In the meeting Republican Senator Ron Johnson and I had with President Zelensky three weeks ago, I made it clear to him that Ukraine should not become involved in the 2020 election and that his government should communicate with the State Department, not the president's campaign. I still believe this to be true.

"I also spoke last night to a top official at the White House who asked me to stay at the table on background checks negotiations. I agreed, and I remain willing to work with the White House on getting a deal done to save American lives," said Murphy.