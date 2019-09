Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump held a press conference Wednesday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry the president.

In part of President Trump's speech, he called out Senator Chris Murphy.

"Chris Murphy who've I've been dealing with on guns," President Trump said in his speech. "So nice and always 'no we want to work it out, we want to work it out'. But They're to busy wasting their time on the witch-hunt."