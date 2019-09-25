× QU Poll: Democratic primary neck and neck as Warren continues to climb

HAMDEN — A new Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday morning showed Elizabeth Warren continuing to rise in the Democratic primary.

Quinnipiac said Warren has 27% of the vote while Biden has 25% of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. The numbers are in the margin of error but Quinnipiac said it’s the first time that a candidate other than Biden has had the numerical lead in the primary since Quinnipiac began asking the question in March.

Warren and Biden are followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 16%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7%, and California Senator Kamala Harris at 3%. While this is Harris’ lowest number yet, support for these candidates as well as the rest of the field has remained relatively stable since the last national poll in August. No other candidate tops 2%.

“After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they’re leaving the rest of the pack behind.”

You can read the poll results and full breakdown below: