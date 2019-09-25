What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

QU Poll: Democratic primary neck and neck as Warren continues to climb

Posted 6:18 AM, September 25, 2019, by

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) walks the spin room after the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HAMDEN — A new Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday morning showed Elizabeth Warren continuing to rise in the Democratic primary.

Quinnipiac said Warren has 27% of the vote while Biden has 25% of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. The numbers are in the margin of error but Quinnipiac said it’s the first time that a candidate other than Biden has had the numerical lead in the primary since Quinnipiac began asking the question in March.

Warren and Biden are followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 16%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7%, and California Senator Kamala Harris at 3%. While this is Harris’ lowest number yet, support for these candidates as well as the rest of the field has remained relatively stable since the last national poll in August. No other candidate tops 2%.

“After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they’re leaving the rest of the pack behind.”

You can read the poll results and full breakdown below:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.