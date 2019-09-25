× Stratford brewery issues voluntary withdrawl of canned beer

STRATFORD — The Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford is issuing a voluntary withdrawl after some consumers reported an ‘unpleasant taste and aroma’ in some canned beer.

According to the company, there are no health risks associated with the canned beer.

Affected brands include cans of Lil’ Heaven and cans of Lil’ Juicy. Lil’ Heaven is also included in the Variety 12-Pack Beer Bus. Bottled and kegged Lil’ Heaven and Lil’ Juicy are unaffected, said the brewery.

Two Roads said the affected beers have a noticeable sulfur-like aroma, and in the case of Lol’ Heaven, may have an ‘unusual hazy appearance’.

The affected batches have the following package dates found on the bottom of cans: Lil’ Heaven 12-pack cans from package dates of 8/21/19 – 9/14/19

Lil’ Heaven 6-pack cans from package dates of 8/21/19 – 9/14/19

Lil’ Heaven 16oz cans from package dates of 8/23/19 – 9/13/19

Lil’ Juicy 16oz cans from package dates of 8/20/19 – 9/11/19

Variety 12-Pack Beer Bus from package code of BBE 08DEC19 & BBE 09DEC19

Consumers who are in possession of the affected packages can exchange it for a full refund. To do so, please go to https://tworoadsbrewing.com/contact#product and fill out the required information, including submitting a picture of the can production date found on the bottom of the can.

You can also send the can information with a return address in the regular mail to get your refund. Send to: Two Roads Brewing Co./1700 Stratford Ave/ Stratford, CT 06615. You can contact admin@tworoadsbrewing.com with any other questions or comments.