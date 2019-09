WATERBURY — Heads up motorists! The bridge connecting Route 8 Northbound to I-84 Westbound is closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ according to officials.

They say the issue is related to the current bridge deck demolition.

Officials saying all traffic from Route 8 Northbound looking to access I-84 needs to use the U-Turn at exit 35.

State police as drivers to avoid the area if possible.

EMERGENCY TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorists should be advised that the bridge from Rte. 8 NB to I-84 WB is closed due to unforeseen circumstances relating to the current bridge deck demolition. All traffic looking to access I-84 from Rte. 8 NB must use the U-turn (Exit 35). #cttraffic — Route 8 / I-84 Mixmaster Rehab (@Mix_Rehab) September 25, 2019