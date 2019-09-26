× 93-year-old Stamford woman found dead at bottom of staircase identified; homicide investigation underway

STAMFORD — A homicide investigation is underway in Stamford after police said they found an elderly woman dead at the bottom of a staircase inside her home Wednesday.

Stamford Police Department said they responded to the residence at 565 Cove Road where it was reported an elderly woman was unresponsive and that she may have

fallen down the stairs.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and found the victim identified as 93-year-old Isabella Mehner, deceased at the bottom of a staircase leading into the basement of her home.

“With the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the injuries the victim sustained are not consistent with a fall down the stairs,” police said in a release.

Officials said this case is being investigated as a homicide.

“The victim lived alone at her single-family residence,” police said. “Family members became concerned when they could not reach the victim by telephone throughout the afternoon and decided to go and check on her. Upon their arrival at the residence, they discovered the victim at the bottom of the basement stairs.”

Stamford Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in this case. If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Cove Road at Willowbrook Avenue on Wednesday, September 25th between 12:00 PM and 8:00 PM, you’re asked to contact the Stamford Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (203) 977-4420.

Police said residents of the area will notice an increased uniform police presence in the neighborhood as police investigate.