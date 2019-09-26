What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Apple warns that third party iOS 13 keyboards can leak your data

Posted 3:06 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08PM, September 26, 2019

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone 11 as he delivers the keynote address during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled new products during the event. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple is warning about a security issue for iOS 13 users who installed certain third party keyboard apps.

A bug can give third-party keyboard apps, such as Microsoft-owned SwiftKey or Google’s Gboard, unexpected access to people’s phones. That “can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven’t approved this access,” Apple said in a statement released Tuesday. Apple’s warning was first reported by TechCrunch.

Some third-party keyboard apps can operate as a “standalone,” meaning they don’t need full access to a users’ phone. Those apps and Apple’s pre-installed keyboards aren’t not affected by this issue, the company said.

Apple said the security issue affects iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners that use the newly released iOS 13 operating system. Apple said the issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update, but didn’t reveal exactly when.

It’s the second security issue with iOS 13 in a week. Another flaw with the operating system exposed contact details stored in iPhones without requiring a passcode or biometric identification. The company released a fix for the issue on Tuesday.

 

