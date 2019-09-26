× City of Hartford urges park goers to follow state guidance on mitigating EEE threat

HARTFORD — The City of Hartford said they will not close their parks but instead will ask residents to take precaution when visiting outdoor areas as the EEE threat continues to spread throughout the state.

Officials say that as of September 25th, there have been no mosquitoes in a surveillance site that tested positive for EEE. Due to that conclusion, parks will not be closed throughout the city, according to a statement made on the city’s Facebook page.

While the parks remain open, they ask that residents and visitors follow guidance materials to help mitigate exposure to mosquitos:

Residents who live in towns or near towns where EEE virus has been found in mosquitoes and/or where there has been a confirmed case of EEE involving a human, horse, or commercial exotic bird are advised to protect themselves and their children by taking personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites and minimizing outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. If outdoor activity is unavoidable, all personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites should be taken.

The guidance materials are also used to help protect from West Nile Virus and any other mosquito-borne diseases.

There are extra resources and guidance materials both in English and Spanish.