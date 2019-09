× Crash in Hartford leaves one person seriously injured

HARTFORD — Police said a crash between a motorcycle and a car left one person in serious condition.

Police tweeted, ” Motorcycle and car collision Francis Ave/Hamilton St. Operator of motorcycle in serious condition. Officers investigating. Please seek alternate route. -LT. PC”

Motorcycle accident in #Hartford on Hamilton street and Francis ave. Police on scene investigating. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/71Nchs8vdv — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@PhotogJoseGomez) September 26, 2019

Motorcycle and car collision Francis Ave/Hamilton St. Operator of motorcycle in serious condition. Officers investigating. Please seek alternate route. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/QRpX3UFnmj — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 26, 2019