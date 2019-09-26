Election results to be audited from randomly selected polling locations

HARTFORD — Secretary of the State, Denise Merrill, announced Thursday that the results from randomly selected polling locations across the state audited following the September 10th primary elections.

Five percent of polling places are subject to the audit, as prescribed by Connecticut General Statutes 9-320f. Those manually counted ballots will be matched against vote totals from optical-scan machines.

“Auditing election results is one of the strongest protections we have in place to ensure that the results of Connecticut’s elections accurately reflect the votes cast in that election,” said Merrill. “Our top priority is to make sure that every Connecticut voter knows that our elections are secure. Our highest priority remains to conduct free and fair elections that count every vote.”

Here are the places which will be audited:

District 3-34 Ridge Road Elementary School 1341 Ridge Rd. North Haven

District 2 Central Village Fire Dept Black Hill Rd Plainfield

District 10 Pagels School 26 Benham Hill Rd West Haven

District 24 Parker Memorial Community Center 2621 Main St Hartford

Ward 27 Mauro/Sheridan Magnet School 191 Fountain St New Haven

District 2 Abundant Life Assemblies 85 Skinner Rd Colchester

District 6 Ridge Hill School 120 Carew Rd Hamden

District 5 Hays School 1 Maple St East Haven

District 9 Seth Haley School 148 South St West Haven

District 2 Shelton Intermediate School 675 Constitution Blvd North Shelton

Alternates:

n/a Town Hall 115 Main St Voluntown

Ward 26 Davis St School 35 Davis St New Haven

District 20 The Learning Center 43 Vernon St Hartford

District 3 Toffolon Elementary School 145 Northwest Dr Plainville

District 7 Molloy School 255 Meloy Rd West Haven