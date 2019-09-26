What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Florida officer dashes onto busy interstate to save dog

Posted 5:23 PM, September 26, 2019, by

PINELLAS PARK, Fla.  — A Florida police officer is getting praise for darting into a busy interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car.

Pinellas Park police Officer Joseph Puglia tells ABC Action News in Tampa his heart “really sank until I started seeing him breathing.” The dog wandered onto Interstate 275 in Tampa on Sept. 19.

Video from Puglia’s dash cam showed him stop and get out within seconds of the dog getting hit. Puglia says he wrapped the dog in an emergency blanket, put him in his SUV and called dispatch.

The dog survived with minor cuts and bruises. Puglia says they nicknamed the dog, who ended up in the county’s animal shelter, Lucky. If no one claims Lucky, he says family members are ready to take him.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.