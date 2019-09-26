Gold Star Families Honored in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON -- The Navy in the Southeastern Connecticut once again honored its Gold Star mothers, families, and their fallen service member loved ones during a special remembrance and bell tolling ceremony Thursday.

The “Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members” event took place on the pier at the Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum.

According to Navy New London officials, the “star” tradition began in WWI when white service flags were displayed from homes, business, schools, and churches.

The flags indicated by the use of a blue star, each active service member in the U.S. Military. A gold star stitched over a blue star showed the nation those who had given their lives for their country, and it highlighted the devotion and pride of those left behind.

Gold Star Families in attendance Thursday had an opportunity to have their loved ones’ name read aloud and a bell tolled in honor of their loss and remembrance.