Homicide investigation underway in Stamford after elderly woman found dead at bottom of staircase

STAMFORD — A homicide investigation is underway in Stamford after police said they found an elderly woman dead at the bottom of a staircase inside her home Wednesday.

Stamford Police Department said they responded to a Cove Road residence where it was reported an elderly woman was unresponsive and that she may have

fallen down the stairs.

“Officers arrived on scene and found the victim, a 93-year-old female, deceased at the bottom of a staircase leading into the basement of her home,” police said in a release. “With the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the injuries the victim sustained are not consistent with a fall down the stairs.’

Police said this case is being investigated as a homicide.

“The victim lived alone at her single-family residence,” police said. “Family members became concerned when they could not reach the victim by telephone throughout the afternoon and decided to go and check on her. Upon their arrival at the residence, they discovered the victim at the bottom of the basement stairs.”

Stamford Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in this case. If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Cove Road at Willowbrook Avenue on Wednesday, September 25th between 12:00 PM and 8:00 PM, you’re asked to contact the Stamford Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (203) 977-4420..

Police said residents of the area will notice an increased uniform police presence in the neighborhood as police investigate.