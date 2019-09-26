PD: Shelton High School student arrested after posting threatening video

SHELTON — Shelton High School will have increased security Thursday after police say a student posted a threatening video to social media.

Police say the video showed 18-year-old Eliezer Reyes with a weapon that looked like a gun, stating that if anyone ‘messes with him’, he was willing to go to school and kill them.

According to police, they received multiple calls reporting the video. They were quickly able to identify Reyes.

The Board of Education sent an email to parents Wednesday night, alerting them of the incident and telling them there would be an increased police presence at the school.

Reyes is not allowed on school property for the time being.

Police say Eyes was charged with threatening, breach of peace, and brandishing a facsimile firearm. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.