Stamford police investigating fatal shooting

September 26, 2019

STAMFORD — Police say a shooting Wednesday night left 39-year-old Torrick Johnson dead.

Police say they were called to 108 Montauk Avenue on a report of multiple gunshots. Responding officers found Johnson laying in the back of the home.

Johnson was rushed to Stamford Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they have a person of interest, but they have not been identified at this time. The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stamford Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 203-977-4420.

