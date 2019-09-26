Tracking possible showers/storm Thursday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a cool and bright start to the day, more clouds will develop as we head towards this afternoon. There is a chance for scattered showers or even a brief gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon, but significant severe weather isn't likely. Temperatures will be a bit warmer before the showers arrive with highs in the mid 70s - near 80. Keep in mind that the average high temperature for this time of year is 71 degrees.

Then we're back to another prolonged stretch of quiet weather. Temperatures will continue to alternate between fall and late-summer warmth. Overall, there will probably be more days above average than anything else.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for afternoon showers. High: 75-80.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cooling temperatures. Lows: 48-55.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 70s-low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer. High: low 80s.

