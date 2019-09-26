What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection with water authority building vandalism

Posted 9:19 AM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, September 26, 2019

LEDYARD — Ledyard police says two male juveniles were arrested, charted with vandalizing the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority Building.

Police say the vandalism happened at the pump station at 17 East Drive in Gales Ferry on Monday.

The two juveniles were arrested Wednesday, according to police. They were charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing.

Police say they are still investigating the incident, and are looking to speak with additional witnesses.

On Monday, officials advised Gales Ferry residents to not drink the water after the vandalism until they could determine it was safe. The advisory was lifted Tuesday.

Police said at the time it was the second time the facility had been vandalized within the week.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is requested to call Ledyard Police at (860) 464-6400

