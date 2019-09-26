What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
West Hartford attorney charged with Witness Tampering, Conspiracy

Posted 4:32 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, September 26, 2019

ROCKY HILL — A West Hartford attorney has been charged with witness tampering.

James R. Hardy II, 36, South Windsor, was charged with Tampering with a Witness and Conspiracy to Commit Witness Tampering. Hardy practices law in Stratford and West Hartford.

He was was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on October 11, 2019.

The investigation is continuing and the arrest warrant has been ordered sealed.

