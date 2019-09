NAUGATUCK — Officials say a blasting incident in Naugatuck left part of Field Street closed Friday afternoon.

Six tire barriers were blown off in the blast, each one weighing 5,000 pounds.

No injuries were reported in the blast.

This is a developing story.

