City of Bristol issues advisory for residents to help protect against EEE

BRISTOL — City officials in Bristol have issued advisories to residents as the threat of EEE has hit several Connecticut towns.

There are no current cases of EEE in Bristol or the surrounding towns, but they say it’s important for residents to educate themselves on ways to reduce any possible risk.

The Bristol Burlington Health District suggests limiting your time outdoors between the hours of 5:30 PM and 7:00 AM, and reducing time spent near bodies of water. People who choose to be outside during those hours should cover their skin and apply insect- repellent.

Bristol Public Schools are adjusting school-sponsored activities to ensure outdoor activities end by 5:30pm. After school activities and events will move to earlier times or move to different days of the week as necessary. Individual schools will communicate which activities and sporting events will be impacted.

For the general public, the Mayor’s Office suggests these best practices to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.

• Minimize time outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods or when mosquitoes are most active

• Consider the use of mosquito repellent according to directions.