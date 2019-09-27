× Family of Jennifer Farber-Dulos releases statement on the missing mom’s 51st birthday

NEW CANAAN — A spokesperson for the family of Jennifer Farber-Dulos released a statement today saying it is Jennifer’s 51st birthday.

Statement from Carrie Luft, on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos:

Today, September 27, is Jennifer’s fifty-first birthday. We miss her more than words can say. In Jennifer’s honor, her family and loved ones would like to encourage gestures of kindness – send a loving note to a friend, assist a person in need, tell a child they’re special. Jennifer has now been missing for more than four months. The heartbreak goes on even as time moves forward. Thank you to the New Canaan and Farmington-Avon communities for the ongoing support and solidarity. And, as ever, we are deeply indebted to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless and dedicated efforts in Jennifer’s case. We continue to urge anyone who has information about Jennifer’s disappearance from New Canaan on May 24, her whereabouts, or anything in between, to please email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at (203) 594-3544.

Jennifer Farber-Dulos has been missing for a little over four months. She was reported missing to New Canaan Police on May 24 after dropping her five children off at school. She hasn’t been seen since.

Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of evidence tampering, and one count of hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.