Foodie Friday: The Essex & Los Charros

Two is always better than one and that is certainly the case in Essex.

It’s a foodie’s dream, two restaurants under one roof and they are drastically different.

The Essex offers modern American cuisine while Los Charros is an authentic Mexican joint and both are filled with flavor.

The dishes are fun and unique. At The Essex, those favorites that everyone knows and loves are kicked up a notch. The New England clam chowder has Ramen noodles added to it.

“For us, it’s all about pleasing the palate,” said owner/chef Colt Taylor. “We want to make it fun and different and our menus change all the time which keeps things interesting.”

Los Charros offers an authentic taste of Mexico. The chilaquiles (or breakfast nachos) topped with tasty cheeses and a salsa (just the right amount of spice) and an egg…WOW!

You won’t find a neater place with different vibes – but at either restaurant – the flavor profiles are well thought out!

Kathleen P. wrote in an online, “The decor. The lighting. The artwork. The vibe. THE FOOD! Such a treat for all of your senses. Do yourself a favor and get here! (Lobster Risotto – fabulous!)”

Another awesome Foodie Friday find!

C’mon!