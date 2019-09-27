× Man arrested following shooting in New Britain that left one dead and another injured

NEW BRITAIN — Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 75 Arch Street in New Britain Thursday night.

Officers found two males, ages 29 and 31, suffering from gunshot wounds shortly after 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the 31-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The second victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Officials are not identifying the victims until the families have been notified.

However, police were able to identify 33-year-old Ramell Bell of New Britain as the suspect after detectives received leads and reviewed evidence.

An arrest warrant was previously issued for Bell on narcotics charges out of Maine.

He was located hours later at a family member’s house in Meriden and held on the unrelated out of state warrant, police say.

After investigation, police determined that Bell and the two victims all knew each other and the shooting appeared to be the result of an ongoing dispute.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Bell with Murder, 1st degree Assault, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Use of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment.

Bell is being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 20.