MIDDLEFIELD -- This weekend FOX61 is celebrating The Masked Singer at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield.

Ready, aim, fire. If you think you’ve experienced Lyman Orchards, think again. “When you sit there and you see those things project out at that speed at that speed and when you hit a target it splashes, it’s like wow,” says owner John Lyman.

This fall the Middlefield destination added brand-new Apple cannons for families to take their best shot. “It has a lot of power that you don’t expect and then you see what kind of angle it goes, and then from there you got seven more apples if you wanna try to hit your targets,” says Lyman.

Also new for fall, Saturday the team at Lyman is joining forces with Fox61 to celebrate the return of the hit show, The Masked Singer.

“It sucks you in, doesn’t it there is something quirky about it, You find yourself drawn, and you can’t pull away,” Lyman says of the show.

You’ll get to pick up some free giveaways at Masked Singer Day— before heading to pick your own fruit or into the corn maze.

“In addition, we will have cars from Lime Rock, because our theme this year for the corn maze is NASCAR and Joey Logano, so we are bringing five cars down with the drivers so it should be a lot of fun’” says Lyman.

And before you head home for the day remember the team in the kitchen has a seasonal treat ready to go before you leave.

Masked Singer Day at Lyman Orchards is Saturday from 10-6.