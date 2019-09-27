What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Milky Way bumps Almond Joy as Connecticut’s favorite Halloween candy

Posted 7:37 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43AM, September 27, 2019

Sorry fans of Almond Joy, your favorite sweet treat no longer holds the crown as Connecticut’s favorite candy, according to a study by CandyStore.com.

The new winner, as you can guess by the title of the article, is Milky Way!

Credit: CandyStore.com

CandyStore.com delivers bulk candy nationwide, and looked through 12 years of their own data between 2007-2018 to come up with their results. They take a careful look at the months leading up to Halloween.

CandyStore also charted the best sellers nationwide!

Credit: CandyStore.com

The online candy distributer says that 2019 candy sales will be steady, but not a break-out year due to economy concerns.

What’s your favorite candy?

