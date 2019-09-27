Milky Way bumps Almond Joy as Connecticut’s favorite Halloween candy

Sorry fans of Almond Joy, your favorite sweet treat no longer holds the crown as Connecticut’s favorite candy, according to a study by CandyStore.com.

The new winner, as you can guess by the title of the article, is Milky Way!

CandyStore.com delivers bulk candy nationwide, and looked through 12 years of their own data between 2007-2018 to come up with their results. They take a careful look at the months leading up to Halloween.

CandyStore also charted the best sellers nationwide!

The online candy distributer says that 2019 candy sales will be steady, but not a break-out year due to economy concerns.

What’s your favorite candy?