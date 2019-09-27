Mostly sunny, pleasant Friday; Will see some summer warmth this weekend

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Happy Friday! A pleasant day is on tap for today with temperatures rising into the low/mid 70s and a ton of sunshine. It’ll be hard to find a cloud in the sky at times today.

Temperatures will continue to alternate between fall and late-summer warmth. After “fall” today, we’re back to “summer” tomorrow with highs near 80. Overall, there will probably be more days above average than anything else.

Rain-wise, we’re in a deficit lately, with abnormally dry conditions across many parts of the state recently. We’re not quite in a drought just yet, but we’re starting to thirst for rain. While there may be a shower late in the day on Saturday, most of the weekend will be dry. Partly cloudy overall on Saturday, mostly sunny on Sunday.

The middle of next week looks warmer, as temperatures may be into the 80s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant.  High: low-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonably cool. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.  High: Upper 70s-near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer. High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Chance showers, cooler. High: 70s.

