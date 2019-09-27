Murphy, Blumenthal believe impeachment inquiry is appropriate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Americans are virtually split, according to several polls, as to whether they approve of the democrats push for an impeachment inquiry. But, Connecticut's two U.S. Senators say this inquiry is necessary.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D -Connecticut) pointed out that United States law forbids soliciting or accepting assistance from a foreign power in connection with a political campaign. And, it's this abuse by our President that’s led to an impeachment inquiry.

“There was a clear national security threat involved here,” said Blumenthal. “First, by pressuring that foreign leader.”

But, Ukraine’s President said this week he did not feel pressured by President Donald Trump to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

“This is all political,” said Connecticut’s Republican Party Chairman, J. R. Romano. “This has nothing to do with the American people and what’s best for them. This has nothing to do about the Constitution. This has nothing to do with anything outside of the fact that Democrats have nothing to run out and so they’re keeping their base motivated.”

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, in a meeting with the Ukrainian President, threatened the foreign leader with no aid from the United States if Ukraine investigated Biden. Murphy says that claim is ridiculous.

“I told President Zelensky that it would be a really bad idea for him to interfere in the 2020 election,” Murphy said. “And, if he was doing business with the United States of America, you should do it with the State department.”

And not with campaign representatives of the President Trump.

“We have a constitutional duty to make sure that the President doesn’t pervert his office,” Murphy said.

The Democrats, as we know, have become unhinged,” Romano said. “I mean you have Democrats calling for abolishing ICE. You have Democrats that are kneeling for the flag.”

Both Murphy and Blumenthal say they hope that bipartisan gun legislation, they have been working on, will continue, despite this inquiry. Blumenthal says the several gun bills he's working on with U.S Senator Lindsey Graham (R - South Carolina) have almost reached the goal line.