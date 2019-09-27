× State legislators ask Gov. Lamont to consider spraying pesticides in areas with high EEE activity following deaths

HARTFORD — In light of EEE deaths, a coalition of Senators and Representatives addressed a letter to Governor Ned Lamont, requesting for his administration to review and consider spraying pesticides in heavily impacted areas.

The coalition is being led by State Senators Norm Needleman (D-Essex) and Paul Formica (R-East Lyme).

These efforts come after a second Shoreline resident passed away this week after contracting EEE.

The elected officials said in a statement, they think more could be done to protect the public before the threat fully subsides.

“I am heartened by this bipartisan effort to help protect Connecticut residents,” said Sen. Needleman. “While we are grateful for the efforts the Governor’s administration has taken to address this crisis, we believe that selective use of pesticides within reason could help prevent future infections among the public. With weeks until the first frost, it’s not enough to simply ask people to stay indoors. If this effort could save even a single life, especially in our more vulnerable populations, it would be worthwhile.”

The lawmakers said the efforts of Lamont’s administration to inform and and educate the public are recognized, but they believe recent deaths makes a more urgent response necessary.

See the text of the full letter below:

Dear Governor Lamont, We are appreciative of your administration’s efforts to far to inform and educate the public about the dangers of Eastern Equine Encephalitis and how they can best protect themselves from mosquitos. The virus itself, while normally rare, appears to be spreading at a faster and further rate than normally seen; being cautious and letting our state’s residents know what practices to avoid is a key step toward preventing its further spread. While we recognize that prevention is an important step of keeping the public safe, we are also concerned about the volatility of the virus. With two constituents on the Shoreline having already passed away after contracting EEE, we feel that it may not be enough to simply advise the public to avoid times when mosquitos are most active. Weather reports indicate that statewide low temperatures are not expected to drop below 40 degrees through at least the next two weeks; waiting for a first frost to naturally kill mosquitos is a luxury we may not be able to afford. In that time, more individuals will be at risk of contracting the virus. We hearby would like to request that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection review the potential effectiveness of selective aerial insecticide spraying in areas of the state with high concentrations of EEE. According to the Hartford Courant, in 1996, the last time the state experienced a significant outbreak of the virus, aerial spraying was deployed in impacted regions of the state. With several weeks remaining until the outbreak will naturally end, we believe this spraying would give additional peace of mind to families across Connecticut. In saying this, we recognize that we do not wish to cause unnecessary panic. The risk of EEE remains low and we understand that numbers are declining. At the same time, if further prevention efforts can save even one more life or prevent even one individual from becoming sick, we believe they would be valuable and worthwhile. Every one of our constituents deserves security in light of this public health risk. Sincerely, State Senator Norm Needleman State Senator Paul Formica State Senator Cathy Osten State Senator Heather Somers Stare Representative Devin Carney Stare Representative Holly Cheeseman Stare Representative Linda Orange Stare Representative Kevin Ryan Stare Representative Irene Haines Stare Representative Christie Carpino Stare Representative Anthony Nolan Stare Representative Jesse MacLachlan Stare Representative Kathleen McCarty Stare Representative Joe de la Cruz Stare Representative Christine Conley Stare Representative Kate Rotella Stare Representative Mike France Stare Representative Emmett Riley Stare Representative Robin Green Stare Representative Tim Ackert