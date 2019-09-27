What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Suspect arrested on murder charges to fatal shooting in Stamford

Posted 10:53 PM, September 27, 2019, by

Michael A. James

STAMFORD — A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

Michael James, Sr., 53, of Stamford was charged with murder, assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting Torrick Johnson several times at close range.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Montauk Drive late Wednesday where they discovered the 39-year-old victim suffering life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Stamford Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

James is being held on a $350,000 bond pending an arraignment hearing on October 11.

