Three Life Star helicopters respond to serious Barkhamsted crash

BARKHAMSTED — A rollover crash with serious injuries prompted a massive emergency response in Barkhamsted Friday evening.

Multiple victims became trapped in the wreckage after one of the involved vehicles landed on its side at 110 New Hartford Road.

Two Life Star helicopters were requested and dispatched to a nearby landing zone at Barkhamsted Elementary School. A third helicopter was requested a short time later.

The road is closed until further notice as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

