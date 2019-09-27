× Town of Suffield takes EEE precautions, begins spraying fields

SUFFIELD — The Town of Suffield announced they will begin spraying various fields to take precaution against EEE:

• Sunrise and Stony Brook Parks are closed for the next two weeks or until the first hard frost (Babb’s Beach has already closed for the season).

• ALL PLAYING FIELDS ARE CURRENTLY OPEN DAILY UNTIL 5:30 p.m. at which time they will close for the day.

• Organic mosquito repellent will be sprayed at the following locations starting on Friday, 9/27, at 4:00 a.m. There is a 24 hour waiting period following application. FIELDS WILL NOT BE USABLE AGAIN UNTIL THE MORNING OF SATURDAY, 9/28:

o Schools – all wood lines and beds around the perimeter of school property

o Bruce Park Fields

• These additional fields will be sprayed on Monday, 9/30 or Tuesday 10/1. Exact dates, times and closing period to be determined and posted shortly. Until that time, these fields are also open daily till 5:30 p.m:

o Sullivan Field

o Babb’s Field

o Cervione Field

o Fleming Field at Thompsonville Road

You can learn more at the Town of Suffield’s website.

41.991506 -72.701774