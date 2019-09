Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- Police say there were no injuries after a tractor-trailer caught fire in Bloomfield.

Officials say the call came in around 3:11 a.m., reporting that a tractor-trailer was on fire on Pheonix Cross next to the Trader Joe's.

Police say at least two electrical wires were burned and Eversource is on scene. The Everource outage map shows no outages in the area.