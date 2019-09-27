Untimely death investigation closes portion of Broad Street in Bristol

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Posted 2:20 PM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, September 27, 2019

BRISTOL — Police say Broad Street is closed between King Street and Emmett Street due to an untimely death investigation.

Officials say it an an adult male and preliminary investigation indicates there was no criminal aspect, nor threat to the public.

Police are still urging residents to avoid the area.

The road will be closed for at least another hour, probably more, while police process the scene and wait for the Medical Examiner to inspect the scene.

This story is developing.

