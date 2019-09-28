What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
“Buddy Walk” in New Britain Saturday raising money, awareness of Down syndrome

NEW BRITAIN – Families from across Connecticut are celebrating in New Britain today.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out at New Britain Stadium for this year’s Buddy Walk. The event is raising money and awareness for the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut.

Music, food, prizes, and outdoor games are all be a part of the Saturday celebration as well. FOX61’s own Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell are hosting the festivities. Registration and team check-in starts at 10 a.m., the walk begins at noon, and festivities go on until 2 p.m. Drop by!

