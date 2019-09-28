What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer

Posted 4:59 PM, September 28, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: Singer Jose Jose appears onstage at the Billboard Mexican Music Awards presented by State Farm on October 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY  — Local media outlets are reporting that legendary Mexican crooner José José, known as the “Prince of Song,” has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

Multiple outlets said Saturday the singer known for sad love songs had died at a hospital in South Florida.

José José, whose real name is José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, climbed to the top of the Latin charts in the 1970s slow ballads like “El Triste” or “The Sad Man,” and “Almohada” or “Pillow.” The power of his voice and ability to sing technically difficult tunes at a high register made him a treasured cultural icon in Latin America.

His music also became popular in non-speaking countries such as Japan and Russia.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.