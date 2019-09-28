Legislators ask Gov. Lamont to consider targeted aerial spraying for EEE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LYME - Lawmakers joined forces in addressing the EEE crisis in the state after two people died from the virus.

East Lyme and Old Lyme were two of the towns where people died.

20 legislators, both Democrats and Republicans sent a letter to Governor Lamont Friday to urge him to consider targeted aerial spraying in highly impacted areas.

Democratic Senator Cathy Osten said this was done in 1996 and was proved to be very effective.

"They would have it on certain kinds of airplanes that can ... like a crop duster kind of plane that could spray certain specific areas and they noticed the people so that people would not be right there and they would not be caught in the spraying," said Senator Osten of the 19th District.

Old Lyme was be the other town that would also require spraying.

"This was a very wet spring and this is something that has and was also very warm and it encouraged large populations of mosquitos," added Senator Osten.

On Tuesday, Governor Lamont as well as other officials held a new conference to address the severity of EEE nationwide, advising everyone to avoid being outside once the sun starts to set.

"No need to greatly change your lifestyle. We have a good beat on this. You can always go to our website in terms of what’s going on. If you don’t need to, no need to be outside around dusk or the evening," said Governor Lamont.

Rocky Neck State Park has slightly empty since people have become nervous about EEE.

FOX61 spoke to two park goers who told me they will not let the virus prevent them from enjoying their daily activities.

"It’s like the Zika virus. We were just talking about that. Many many women are having babies down south without the fear. If you really want to prevent death, live in a bubble. Don’t get in your car. You’re going to die in the car," said Lori Guerett of Deep River.

"We got to get outside! We got to live. We got to have fun and bugs can’t ruin that," said Larisa McGrath of Norwich.

Senator Osten said she is hoping to get a response from the governor sometime next week so the spraying can be done as soon as possible.