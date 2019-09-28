More fall like for your Sunday

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Tonight there is a chance for some showers or even a rumble of thunder tonight after 9-10 PM. But the rain will be gone by midnight. Then we’re in for another great day with early clouds breaking for sun. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Then were in for a bit of a roller coaster ride! Temperatures Wednesday soar into the mid 80s! But then a cold front will bring us back down to reality. By the end of the week showers return and much cooler temperatures..just about a 20+ degree temperature drop. Lows by Friday night will be in the uppers 30s! It’ll certainty feel like fall.

 

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Chance of showers early then clearing after midnight:  Low: 50s.

SUNDAY: Early clouds to sun, bit cooler. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer. High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Chance showers, cooler. High: 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain likely.  High: 60s.

