× Plainville Police return stolen tire and rim, put them back onto car

PLAINVILLE — Not only did the Plainville Police find a stolen tire and rim, but then put them back on the car.

According to the Plainville Police Department’s Facebook page, police found the tire and rim on another vehicle Saturday.

An arrest was made and Plainville Officers Steve Chase and Justin Barrington returned the missing items to the owner.

The officers then put the tire and rim back on the car, all while being supervised by Sergeant Shane Murphy.