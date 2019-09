× Police investigating shooting in Frog Hollow section of Hartford

HARTFORD – Police say a man was shot in the area of Broad and Ward Streets overnight.

Few details have been released, but police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital by a private vehicle. Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Division are investigating.

We’ll have more details on this as they become available.

Major Crimes Division detectives investigating shooting incident in area of Broad St/Ward St. Adult male victim transported to Hartford Hospital via private vehicle. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/rvh1Tf5ied — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 28, 2019