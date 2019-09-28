× Shots fired in wee hours in Meriden; police investigating

MERIDEN – It was a rude awakening – and a scary one – for some people in Meriden.

Police say that at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday, they got multiple 9-1-1 calls from people hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Grove Street near Foster Street.

Officers located several shell casings in the area. In a press release, Meriden Police said “At this time we cannot confirm if anything or anyone was struck and there have been no victims identified at this time.”

This investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Meriden Police Departments Detective Division at (203) 630-6272.