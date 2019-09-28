What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Shots fired in wee hours in Meriden; police investigating

Posted 12:15 PM, September 28, 2019, by
Meriden Police

MERIDEN – It was a rude awakening – and a scary one – for some people in Meriden.

Police say that at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday, they got multiple 9-1-1 calls from people hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Grove Street near Foster Street.

Officers located several shell casings in the area. In a press release, Meriden Police said “At this time we cannot confirm if anything or anyone was struck and there have been no victims identified at this time.”

This investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Meriden Police Departments Detective Division at (203) 630-6272.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.542226 by -72.803875.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.