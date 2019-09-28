Summer warmth today, showers tonight, clearing and cooler Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a fall-feel Friday, we're back to "summer" Saturday with highs near 80 degrees and partly to mostly sunny skies.

There is a chance for some showers or even a rumble of thunder Saturday night after 9-10 PM. But the rain will be gone by Sunday morning. Then we're in for another great day with early clouds breaking for sun. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday with highs in the low-mid 70s.

A bigger warm-up arrives Wednesday of next week with highs in the low-mid 80s! Then 24 hours later, temperatures will crash with a true fall feel later next week with highs in the 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer. High: Upper 70s-low 80s.

SUNDAY: Early clouds to sun, bit cooler. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer. High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Chance showers, cooler. High: 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60s.

