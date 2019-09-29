Mostly sunny pleasant today; big temperature swing this week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're in for another great day under mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low-mid 70s this afternoon.

Then were in for a bit of a roller coaster ride! Temperatures will start out seasonal on Monday, gradually warm on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, temps soar into the mid 80s, feeling more like the mid-summer! Then a major cold front will bring us back down to reality. By the end of the week showers, and even a period of cold rain return, along with much cooler temperatures. Just about a 20+ degree temperature drop within 24 hours. Lows by Friday night will be in the uppers 30s! It'll certainty feel like fall.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, bit cooler. High: mid-upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy. Lows 45-55.

MONDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 70.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm summer-like temps. High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a period of rain, much cooler. High: 60.

FRIDAY: Periods of rain. High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

