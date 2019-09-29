What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Mostly sunny pleasant today; big temperature swing this week!

Posted 9:27 AM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51AM, September 29, 2019

We're in for another great day under mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low-mid 70s this afternoon.

Then were in for a bit of a roller coaster ride! Temperatures will start out seasonal on Monday, gradually warm on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, temps soar into the mid 80s, feeling more like the mid-summer!  Then a major cold front will bring us back down to reality. By the end of the week showers, and even a period of cold rain return, along with much cooler temperatures. Just about a 20+ degree temperature drop within 24 hours. Lows by Friday night will be in the uppers 30s! It'll certainty feel like fall.

 

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, bit cooler. High: mid-upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy.  Lows 45-55.

MONDAY:  Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 70.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm summer-like temps.  High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a period of rain, much cooler. High: 60.

FRIDAY:  Periods of rain.  High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant.  High: 60s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli
And on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.