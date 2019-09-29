× Connecticut Sun to face Washington Mystics in WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE— Connecticut Sun players toil largely in the shadow of the WNBA’s bigger names.

The Washington Mystics, their opponent in the finals, features one of the biggest stars in league MVP Elena Delle Donne. Many pundits are picking the Mystics to win the title in the best-of-five final.

That’s just fine with the Sun, who relish the role of underdog. They’ve been selling T-shirts during their playoff run that read “DisrespeCT,” with the CT highlighted.

Game 1 starts today at 3 p.m. eastern.

