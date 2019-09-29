What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Families displaced by 2-alarm fire in Hartford

Posted 5:54 AM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03AM, September 29, 2019

HARTFORD - An early morning fire sent residents scrambling out into the streets on Sunday.

Firefighters were called out at 3:54 a.m to a 4-story brick apartment building on Collins Street, one block over from St. Francis Hospital. Shortly after arrival firefighters called for a 2nd alarm. Three residents and one firefighter were injured, but we're told their injuries are not life-threatening.

FOX61's Gaby Molina is on scene and says officials have determined the building is uninhabitable. Dozens of families have been displaced - which may mean as many as 200 people. We'll have more details in live reports on the FOX61 Morning News, from 6 to 9 a.m.

